High school students in Santa Maria face new cell phone policy in the fall

Students at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses will be required to keep their phones, smart watches and other personal electronic devices powered off and stored away for most of the school day beginning this school year.

The policy, called "Off and Away Except Lunch," applies during class and passing periods. District leaders say it is designed to reduce distractions and keep students more engaged in the classroom.

Under the new policy, students who violate the rules could have their devices confiscated. Repeat violations may require a parent to pick up the device, and in some cases, students could be required to check their phones into the school office each day.

The policy comes as California now requires school districts to address student device use. Before adopting the policy, Assistant Superintendent Krista Herrera said the district surveyed staff and met with student groups.

"Through these conversations, we consistently heard that personal electronic devices can be a significant distraction to teaching and learning," Herrera said.

Parent Anna-Liza Pacaoan said her daughter experienced a similar policy during her senior year in the Lucia Mar Unified School District during the 2024-25 school year.

"She said that she really, actually liked it and that the students were really engaged more with each other versus being on their phones," Pacaoan said.

She said the benefits extended beyond academics.

"Time outside, time with each other, and time connecting with other human beings is really important for their mental health," Pacaoan said. "I think it's a great thing that schools are implementing this policy."

Parent Daniel Renteria, who has three children, said he has seen the impact of screen time firsthand.

"They're doomscrolling all day. Like, they'll be in the car if we're on a trip [and] they'll be just going through it for hours, you know, just reel after reel after reel. They're not really reading, they're not really writing, they're not really doing any of those life skills that I did as a kid," Renteria said.

Renteria said the stakes are high for families.

"I think parents just have to really be aware that it is affecting their skills, it is affecting their time, and that's something you can't buy is time," Renteria said.

