High school students put their design skills to the test in architecture competition

The next generation of architects is already drawing up plans.

Local high school students put their design skills to the test on Tuesday in the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara's Annual High School Design Competition held at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

"A lot of these students have no experience in drawing and drafting and it's kind of an eye-opener for everything. It's mainly an exercise in creativity and imagination," said David Goldstein, North County Competition Coordinator.

Held each spring, the all-day event gives students a chance to explore architecture and design in a hands-on learning environment.

