Historic Santa Maria Inn gearing up for 3rd annual Halloween Hunt event

The Santa Maria Inn is gearing up to host its third annual Halloween Hunt event on Wednesday evening.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the historic hotel will be opening its doors to the public for a night of Halloween festivities, including haunted hallways and special treats.

Santa Maria Inn front office manager Jimmy Motley told KSBY that the hotel— which dates back more than a century— is known for its historical charm.

"As we are historic property dating back from 1917, there has bound to be some type of history here on the property," Motley said. "Some may say room 221 is the sea captain's room, and the spirit still hangs around there."

The manager told KSBY that several guests have reported some spooky experiences inside the hotel.

"People just experience, you know, doors opened that guests may not have been in. And, you know, TVs turned on and off from their perspective, you know, and just hearing slight little whispers here and there. But nothing to the extent where, you know, it scares us away," Motley said.

This year marks the third time that the inn is holding the Halloween Hunt. Motley says the community has expressed excitement about the annual event.

"This past year, I've had people reach out to me, and they were telling me that they look forward to this event— and their children as well— more than actual Halloween night," he said.

The manager adds that the annual gathering is a way to welcome the community and celebrate the site's rich history.

"We just want to continue the life of the property, and inviting the community in to our halls and to our hotel establishes new memories and new overall life to the property," Motley said.

Organizers say the Halloween Hunt is free and open to all ages. Costumes are encouraged.