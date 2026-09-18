Honor Flight veterans honored upon return to Central Coast

Veterans from the Central Coast received a warm welcome as they landed at Santa Maria Airport on September 17.

As part of the Mission #25 Honor Flight Central Coast program, veterans were escorted to Washington, D.C., for a “Tour of Honor.”

The trip gave veterans a chance to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Upon their return to the Central Coast, veterans were met with a crowd of family and friends cheering with signs and American flags.

The veterans will gather again for an Honor Flight Mission #25 reunion on October 25th.