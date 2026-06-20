Hot Topic opens at Santa Maria Town Center

Hot Topic has officially opened at the Santa Maria Town Center.

Customers lined up on Friday for the grand opening of the pop culture and music-inspired retail shop. The first 100 customers in line received a $25 gift card and a free tote bag. Within the first hour of opening, 90 gift cards had already been given out.

Shoppers say they are excited to finally have a store stocked with band tees, jewelry, and other unique items.

"I think it's a very unique location to put it in, especially since it's in the mall," said Santa Maria resident Angela Acevedo, "A lot of people can come for other things, stop by, and be like, 'Oh, let me check it out. Let's see what's good,' you know?"

The $25 gift card giveaway continues throughout the weekend.

The store is nearly fully staffed, but the manager says he will be looking for seasonal employees soon.