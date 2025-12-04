How 'Magical Christmas Trees' raise money for local schools

More than 600 Santa Maria-Bonita School District students visited KIA Santa Maria on Wednesday to check out the Magical Christmas Trees Raffle Fundraiser.

The annual event, hosted by local non-profit Golden Valley Altrusa, aims to raise money for teacher grants, student scholarships, and community projects.

Ten schools and clubs from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District have sponsored and decorated trees for the raffle.

"Anytime we have the chance to get out of the classroom and do something with our kids is amazing, and this is just a chance for them to see, you know, what people are doing to help raise money for them. Because a lot of our money that we raised goes back into the schools," said Kellie Ouellette, Libbon Elementary School teacher and Altrusa club member.

You can check out the "Magical Christmas Trees" and take part in the raffle from now until December 13 at KIA Santa Maria.

