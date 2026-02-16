Increased air traffic noise expected to come out of the Santa Maria Airport this week

Starting on Monday, residents in Santa Maria may notice an increase in air traffic noise coming from the Santa Maria Airport.

According to airport officials, the Royal Air Force is planning to conduct training exercises over the Pacific. Typhoon jets will be operating out of the airport at around 10:00 a.m. and again at around 10:00 p.m. every day through Friday, February 20.

The temporary operations are part of a planned international defense training, which is coordinated with aviation authorities. Both the Royal Air Force and Santa Maria Airport say they are working to reduce noise impacts.