Juvenile arrested in Santa Maria for robbery and weapons violations

Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department have arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile in Santa Maria in connection with an armed robbery.

On Monday, around 4:30 p.m., police received a call from a victim saying he was confronted near Chapel and Conception Streets with a handgun and demanded his property. The suspect's vehicle was quickly located around Betteravia Road and College Drive.

After further investigation, officers discovered both a loaded firearm and the victim's stolen property. The suspect was then arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall; he faces robbery and weapon-related charges.

The Santa Maria Police Department encourages anyone with information about illegal firearms to contact the department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277, or provide information anonymously by calling (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).

