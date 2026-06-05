Juvenile injured in Santa Maria shooting

A shooting in Santa Maria left a juvenile in critical condition this week, according to Santa Maria police.

Police say officers responded to the 500 block of South Broadway at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of the shooting.

Police say once on scene, officers found a juvenile had been shot. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Information on their age and an update on their condition Friday were not provided by police.

Police say officers searched the area for witnesses and evidence and are pursuing leads in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pelletier at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2063, or the Santa Maria Police Department tip line at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2677 (COPS).