Kids can learn how to care for animals this summer at Camp Hope in Santa Maria

If you have any young animal lovers in your life looking for an activity over summer break, a special youth camp in Santa Maria is set to begin later this month.

Camp Hope is put on by the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation for children ages eight through 12.

For one full week, campers will spend their days alongside shelter animals, learning from veterinary professionals and discovering how they can make a difference in the lives of animals in their community.

"It's an experience for kids, and so it's not that they're just coming here for daycare, they actually come to camp and they learn about animal issues, they learn about how to properly take care of animals," said Linda Greco, Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation President.

Camp Hope will be held at the Santa Maria Animal Center from June 22-26.

It will be the program's 17th year.

Those interested can register online at the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation's website.

