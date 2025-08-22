Local company distributes 100 backpacks at Santa Maria school

In the spirit of giving for the back-to-school year, Taylor Farms held its annual ‘Backpack Giving Program’ at Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria on Friday morning.

According to Taylor Farms, 100 backpacks were distributed to students at Bonita Elementary School.

The annual program has been helping students prepare for the school year by donating backpacks filled with school supplies.

A representative tells KSBY News that this is the third year Taylor Farms has stopped by this campus.

“Well, it's awesome for us because I'm from Ohio [and] I've got a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, so a lot of us have our own kids, and so we come from different backgrounds, different communities,” said Rob Dunne, Taylor Farms director of operations. “So it's, like, really nice coming here and kind of seeing people coming together and seeing the smiles on kids' faces, and it kind of just connects us to the community. It connects us to each other.”

Taylor Farms plans on distributing more backpacks at Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe next week.