Local cross country team fundraising with classic car show

A weekend fundraiser is helping put healthy snacks in the hands of Santa Maria High School athletes.

First-year math teacher and coach Tony Canongo noticed his athletes often bring unhealthy snacks or go hungry during long practice and meet days.

He told community reporter Crystal Bermudez he's organizing the school's first-ever classic car show in an effort to help his runners stay fueled.

“The classic car show, this is a fundraiser for my cross-country kids. Just like a car, you cannot run on an empty tank, so my kids cannot run on an empty stomach,” Canongo said.

Proceeds from the car show entry fees and vendor booths, along with community donations, will go toward food, water and snacks for the athletes during long meet days. Senior runner Isaiah Canongo says the boost will make a difference.

“If you're not fueled enough, you know, your body would, like, die out and you know, like, and you don't want that, you know, especially, like, in big races,” he said.

The free event takes place Saturday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Santa Maria High School. Canonga says around 200 cars are expected.

The team will also host its first home meet Sept. 6.