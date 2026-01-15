Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Local firefighters honored at annual appreciation dinner in Santa Maria

Local firefighters honored at annual appreciation dinner in Santa Maria
Firefighter Appreciation Dinner
Posted
and last updated

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge celebrated local firefighters Wednesday evening at its 48th annual Firefighter Appreciation Dinner.

Officers from five agencies were joined by family and friends to be honored at the event, including special nominee Nick Ducasse, a fire engineer with the Santa Maria Fire Department.

"This job is all crew oriented, nobody can do it on their own. So for me, to get any honor is an honor for my crew," Ducasse said.

The evening included a cocktail hour followed by a Santa Maria style barbecue, continuing the lodge's nearly five-decade tradition of honoring local firefighters and their sacrifices.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community