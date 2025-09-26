Local health officials reveal the total from annual Day of Hope fundraiser

Health officials hosted the 12th annual Day of Hope celebration on September 25, 2025, where they revealed the record-breaking total from this year's fundraiser.

The Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital hosted the event in Santa Maria. Patient ambassadors, medical staff, local cancer patients, and sponsors came together to celebrate the outcome of Day of Hope. The annual campaign aims to raise funds for cancer patients and their families.

This year, officials reported the event raised a record-breaking total of over $473,000.

Kathleen Sullivan, he vice president of cancer care, shows appreciation for those who contributed. "I hear it every day in some fashion, or another. If it weren't for this work, if it weren't for the community coming out to do this, we would not have the funds to help those on a journey with cancer, which can be hard. I hear that all the time, and that's why we raised the money. And we use every cent of it," said Sullivan.

Organizers say the event served as a tribute to the community effort that contributed to this year's record-setting fundraiser.