Local officers collecting donations for annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

This holiday season, the California Highway Patrol is working to make sure no child is forgotten through its annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.

They're accepting new, unwrapped toys for local kids and teens, from infants to 16-year-olds.

Officer Maria Barriga with the CHP's Santa Maria office said that last year, they distributed more than 700 toys to kids in need.

"I absolutely love seeing the faces of the kids that get to come and pick a toy," Officer Barriga said. It absolutely touches your heart to see how happy they are to get a toy, and then even more so when they're telling you that they're getting a toy for a friend or family member."

New, unwrapped toys can be mailed or dropped off at the CHP offices in Santa Maria or San Luis Obispo.

You can also drop off toys at the Walgreens on North Broadway in Santa Maria, or at the Walmart stores in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

