Local school district launches community survey

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) has launched its annual Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) community survey, inviting parents, staff, students, and community members to help guide how district resources are invested.

The survey is open through Friday, January 30, and provides a direct way for the community to influence supplemental funding decisions. These investments may include translation and interpretation services, professional learning, extended day programs, visual and performing arts, and more.

The LCAP serves as the districtwide plan to ensure funding meets the diverse needs of all students. Community feedback will help shape priorities connected to SMBSD’s four Strategic Plan Goals: family engagement, staff recruitment and retention, inclusive learning experiences, and nurturing the whole child.

“Your voice matters,” said Sam Humphrey, Ed.D., Director of Plan Alignment and Implementation for SMBSD, encouraging community members to take part in the annual process.

The district will also host an LCAP Community Workshop on Thursday, February 12.