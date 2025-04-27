Local strawberry growers voice concerns over impact of tariffs, trade wars

People are spending the weekend enjoying food, rides, and festivities at the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

However, it isn't all fun and games for local farmers.

Strawberry growers are experiencing struggles this season with federal changes, trade wars, and tariffs.

“So far, the production looks good. All we need is consumption,” Pedro Cardenas, a local strawberry grower, said.

While strawberry farmers are experiencing a fruitful growing season, sales are far behind where they should be this time of year.

Cardenas is a grower with Little Pete’s Farms. He says that part of the reason for the under-consumption is due to the United States' trade war with Canada.

He says the country was a huge consumer of not only strawberries, but also of many different types of fruit.

“A lot of strawberries are being shipped to Canada year after year,” he said. “This year, due to the issues that we’re having, I think the consumption is not what it was in the previous years.”

Despite the current struggles, growers at the festival were still hopeful.

“Still optimistic, still going to keep our head up strong, and hope for the best,” said grower Michael Guerra.

The Strawberry Festival is set to host its last day of festivities on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.