Local students among 5 killed in Santa Maria crash

Three local students were among five people killed when a vehicle slammed into a traffic signal in Santa Maria over the weekend.

The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Broadway and Miller Street.

Police initially said four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized. One of the two reportedly died shortly after. Police have not released an update on the condition of the sixth person involved.

“We are deeply troubled by this incredible tragedy, just before the start of our last week of the school year,’’ Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Public Information Officer Kenny Klein said in a press release.

Klein says one of the victims attended Pioneer Valley High School, another attended Santa Maria High School, and a third was currently enrolled at Delta High School, but previously attended Pioneer Valley.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and school communities,” Klein said, adding that counseling services will be available all week.

Flowers, balloons, candles, and pictures now line a fence near the scene of the crash.

Police say they are investigating whether alcohol or speed could have been contributing factors.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims and are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the crash to call the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit at (805) 928-3781.

Community Reporter Crystal Bermudez has spoken with family and friends of the victims and will have more on this story Monday on KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m.