Local veterans to receive free resources at annual Stand Down event

Organizers are gearing up for the 13th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event on Saturday in Santa Maria.

The event aims to provide veterans in need with a wide variety of resources, including free healthcare screenings, food, haircuts, clothing, gear, resume assistance, showers, educational resources, legal guidance, chaplain services, readjustment counseling, and more.

Among the new service providers this year are the Coachella Valley Recovery Center,

Vandenberg Space Force Base Education Department, New Dawn Treatment Center,

ATT, SESLOC, and special assistance for homeless veterans.

The Pet Zone is another resource being offered this year, allowing veterans to bring their small pets for vaccinations and grooming.

Officials say any dogs weighing more than 40 pounds will be required to have its own handler, and special transportation will not be available for veterans with pets.

The 13th annual event will be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses, and dependent children

younger than 18.

Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are available at the Santa Barbara County Stand Down Veterans website or by calling District 5 Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at (805) 346-8402.

According to organizers, many donations are still needed to aid male and female veterans at the event, including new socks, new sweatpants and sweatshirts, short or long-sleeved t-shirts, bath towels and hand towels, underwear, jeans, and more.

Organizers are also seeking handle bag and tote bags, large trash bags, large plastic storage bins with tops, and new sheets and blankets.

The Pet Zone is in need of donations, including 4-foot and 6-foot leashes and small bags of dog and cat food.

Donations of gift cards are also accepted and will be used to fill unmet needs for the day of the event.

Officials have created a link for donors to select much-needed items at Walmart.com and have them delivered directly to Stand Down.

Donors can follow the directions under the sponsors/donations tab on the Santa Barbara County Stand Down Veterans website and select from dozens of items needed by veterans.

Donations through the Walmart registry close on Friday.

Financial donations may be sent to the Stand Down at the Good Samaritan Shelter,

P.O. Box 5908, Santa Maria, CA 93456 with the notation that funds are for the “SB

County Veterans Stand Down.” The tax identification number is 77-0133375.

Stand Down organizers are also in need of barbers or hair stylists willing to donate

time on the day of the event. If you are a licensed barber or stylist interested in volunteering, you can call Sandy Agalos at (805) 346-8402.