Los Lonely Boys is booked to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, July 10, in the Minetti Grandstand Arena.

Special guest Billy Williams is set to open the show.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, May 23, on the fair’s website.

Los Lonely Boys is best known for their hit “Heaven” and their “Texican Rock n’ Roll” style of music.

The Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 9 through July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.