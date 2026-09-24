Lucha Libro brings wrestling and literacy together at Allan Hancock College

Professional wrestling and literacy took center stage Wednesday at Allan Hancock College as the school hosted its free "Lucha Libro" event, combining live wrestling matches with reading and storytelling to promote literacy.

The first performance took place at 12:30 p.m. for Hancock students, with a second show scheduled for 6 p.m. on the Commons at the college's Santa Maria campus. The evening event is free and open to the community.

Founded in 2024, Lucha Libro blends professional wrestling with reading to encourage literacy and introduce audiences to libraries in a unique and entertaining way. Past performances have featured wrestlers reading children's books in the ring before being interrupted by opponents, leading to professional wrestling matches complete with entrances, costumes, body slams and high-flying moves.

Organizers said they hope the event highlights the value of libraries while showing students that storytelling can be engaging and interactive.

“I really hope that students will get fired up just about using the library, remembering that the library is a source of information that they can come and use at any time," said Sharaya Olmeda, an Allan Hancock College librarian. "Also, just the importance of storytelling, and that's it's not just a boring old thing, that it's living and it's full of life and excitement."

The event brought together students and professional wrestlers to promote literacy through reading, storytelling and live entertainment.