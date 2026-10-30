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Man arrested, accused of sexual battery of high school student in Santa Maria

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Santa Maria police arrested a 25-year-old man Friday after officers responded to a reported sexual battery near Santa Maria High School.

Police say the incident happened at about 12:50 p.m.

They say a man approached and inappropriately touched a female high school student. The man then fought with several bystanders who tried to detain him.

Police say officers took the suspect, identified as Miguel Bolanos Robles, into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact the department at (805) 928-3781.

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