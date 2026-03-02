Man arrested after restaurant employee assaulted in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after police say he assaulted a Chick-fil-A employee.

It happened just before noon outside the restaurant on the corner of Betteravia Road and S. College Drive.

Police say a female employee was struck in the back of the head with a large brick and knocked to the ground.

The suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Clayton Peavey, reportedly fled the area. Police say officers located him a short time later in a nearby agricultural field and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call investigators at (805) 928-3871, ext. 2177.