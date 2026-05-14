Man charged in connection with crash that killed 1-year-old girl in Santa Maria

The man, said to have been involved in a crash that killed a 1-year-old girl in Santa Maria earlier this year and severely injured her mother, has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Martinez Martinez, 18, was charged on May 4 with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with the March 13 crash at the intersection of Broadway and Fesler.

Police say the girl, identified as Leilany Diaz Vazquez, was being pushed in a stroller by her mom in the crosswalk when they were hit by the vehicle Martinez was driving.

Leilany died from her injuries. Her mother reportedly suffered fractures to her ribs, hips and spine.

Police initially said that it was believed the crash was the result of a “right-of-way violation.” Drugs or alcohol were not suspected and Martinez was said to have been cooperating with investigators.

Martinez was not present for his arraignment Thursday morning in a Santa Maria courtroom. His attorney entered the plea on his behalf.

He's due back in court June 29.

WATCH: Mother injured, young daughter killed in crash in Santa Maria