Man jailed following an armed standoff in Santa Maria

A man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday, October 22, following an assault and an armed standoff with Santa Maria police.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers responded to reports of a theft involving a knife on the 1800 block of North Broadway at approximately 4:55 a.m.

The 35-year-old suspect, identified as Sherman Braddock, who was on active parole for weapons violations, reportedly grabbed a knife from a store shelf before removing it from its packaging and leaving the business.

Officers located Braddock within the shopping center with the knife still in his possession.

According to police, a standoff ensued after the suspect was uncooperative, and officers believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Officers and Braddock's parole agent worked together, and after several minutes, they resolved the situation and safely took him into custody and transferred him to a hospital.

However, police say that while at the hospital, Braddock reportedly assaulted an officer.

Braddock was booked on charges related to theft, drug-related offenses, assaulting a police officer, and a parole violation.