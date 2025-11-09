Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Santa Maria shooting, police say

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the 1900 block of Noroeste Avenue.

Police say officers arrived at around 8:30 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the SMPD Tip Line at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2677 (COPS) to leave an anonymous tip.