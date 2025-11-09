Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Santa Maria shooting, police say

Santa Maria Police.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Maria Police.jpg
Posted

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the 1900 block of Noroeste Avenue.

Police say officers arrived at around 8:30 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the SMPD Tip Line at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2677 (COPS) to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community