Motorcyclist hits and kills pedestrian in Santa Maria

On Saturday, October 18 Santa Maria police say a motorcyclist hit and killed a 25-year-old man from Santa Maria.

The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. The crash happened in the area of Broadway and Williams Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist is a 32-year-old man from Santa Maria and they are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. Police say the investigation is underway and more information should be released in the next few days.