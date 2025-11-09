Motorcyclist killed during a traffic collision in Santa Maria

On Saturday morning, November 9, 2025, emergency crews from the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the 600 block of East Boone Street.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist in the roadway, and paramedics immediately began life-saving efforts. The rider was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as a 30-year-old man from Santa Maria. His name is being withheld until the family can be notified.

Santa Maria Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash to determine what caused the collision.