Multiple DUI arrests made in Santa Maria

Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an intoxicated driver in Santa Maria, police say.

Santa Maria police say the crash was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Elm Street and Donovan Road.

Police say a driver heading eastbound on Donovan Road swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a vehicle heading westbound.

The driver who swerved was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police say it was not the only arrest for DUI in the city Saturday evening, stating, “several impaired drivers from our city streets.” Police remind people about the risks associated with driving under the influence and say enforcement efforts involving DUIs will continue.