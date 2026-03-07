Multiple people arrested on drug and weapons charges in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department's Gang Suppression Team made several arrests related to drugs and weapons on Friday.

At around 4:29 p.m., the team held a traffic stop on the 600 block of South Broadway. Officers identified a driver who was on probation and conducted a search of the vehicle. According to officials, they discovered several baggies containing suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police say there were about 18.3 grams of fentanyl and 15.3 grams of methamphetamine. The driver was taken into custody and booked on charges of narcotics possession with intent to sell.

Then, at around 8:26 p.m., detectives conducted another traffic stop near Donovan Road and Broadway. Two occupants, both convicted felons, one currently on parole, were contacted. Officers say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun. Both suspects were arrested on weapons-related charges.