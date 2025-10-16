New American Airlines flight takes off from Santa Maria Airport

American Airlines is now flying out of the Santa Maria Airport. The twice-daily round-trip flights to Phoenix took off for the first time on Wednesday.

“We had to travel to Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, just to get here to Santa Maria, so this is an absolute treat for us. We’re really pleased,” said traveler Sharie Quash.

“It’s just so convenient to go to a small airport,” added James Quash. “It’s not as congested, not as much of traffic.”

The American Eagle flights will be on 76-seat regional jet aircraft, with 12 first-class seats and 64 coach seats.

Airport officials hope the airport’s shorter lines and free parking encourage more people to fly local.