New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Santa Maria

A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors in Santa Maria on Thursday. The new location will be operated by local franchise owner Joey Hickox, marking his second restaurant serving the Santa Maria community.

To celebrate the grand opening, Hickox and his team are inviting residents on Thursday, November 6 to “show their spots” on opening day. Customers who arrive dressed in cow-themed attire from full costumes to simple spotted accessories can receive one free entrée or kid’s meal.

Located at 2140 N. Preisker Lane, Chick-fil-A 101 & Broadway will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The drive-thru will stay open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.