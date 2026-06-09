New community center honors Japanese pioneers who helped shape Santa Maria Valley

A new community gathering space honoring Santa Maria's Japanese heritage is now officially open.

City leaders, community members, and representatives of the Japanese-American community gathered Monday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Japanese Community Center, located at 1855 South Bradley Road.

The more than 10,000 square-foot facility features meeting and event space, historical displays, a kitchen, and other amenities for community programs and cultural events.

The center's barn-inspired design honors the early Japanese agricultural pioneers whose contributions helped shape the region's farming industry and community identity.

