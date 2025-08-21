New community coalition bringing together organizations in Santa Maria Valley

"Juntos en Voz y Acción," or "Together in Voice and Action," aims to bring together organizations across the Santa Maria Valley and strengthen community connections.

Initiated by Rep. Salud Carbajal, the mission brings together local government and law enforcement agencies, as well as school districts and business owners.

Wednesday night, the coalition held its first meeting at the Workforce Development Center in Santa Maria.

Key goals of the coalition include better communicating information on resources or events, addressing community issues, planning training programs and more.

Details on the next meeting have not yet been shared.