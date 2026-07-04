New GED testing center opens in Santa Maria

Allan Hancock College and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board have established a new GED Testing Center in Santa Maria, giving Northern Santa Barbara County residents a local option for earning their high school equivalency credentials.

Located at the Workforce Resource Center at 1410 S. Broadway, officials with the college and the county say the new center addresses an overlooked educational need in a region where nearly 20 percent of residents lack a high school diploma, according to the 2024 State of the Workforce Study.

Before this facility opened, residents often had to travel to Paso Robles or Santa Barbara to sit for their exams, creating both transportation and financial burdens for students.

The GED credential , which covers Math, Science, Social Studies, and Reasoning Through Language Arts, is widely recognized by employers and colleges as a pathway to higher earnings and career advancement.

Luis Servin, the executive director of the Workforce Development Board, emphasized that the partnership demonstrates a collective commitment to regional success and removing barriers to opportunity.

"This partnership between the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board and Allan Hancock College demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting the success of our community and workforce development across our region," Servin said.

To further support students, Allan Hancock College is offering tuition-free Community Education classes designed to prepare individuals for the GED exam.

Alicia Paniagua, dean of Community Education at Allan Hancock College, stated that bringing testing directly into the community helps students overcome some of the challenges they may face.

"The opening of this testing center reflects our commitment to increasing access to education and creating pathways to opportunity for members of our community," said Paniagua. "By offering GED testing locally, we are helping students stay focused on their goals while reducing transportation and scheduling barriers."