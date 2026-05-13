New infant center in Santa Maria aims to meet growing childcare needs

A new infant care facility has opened in Santa Maria, marking what the Children's Resource and Referral (CRR) of Santa Barbara County calls a significant expansion of high-quality, inclusive early care for the community's youngest children.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of WINGS Infant Center.

Officials say the center responds to a growing need for infant care, particularly for working families, low-income households, and those navigating foster care and other complex life circumstances.

"For every ten infants born in our county, we have one licensed space for them," said CRR Chief Operating Officer Jacqui Banta, "So opening WINGS Infant Center helps close the gap of the need and provides access to families in our community who really need high-quality environments for their infants."

WINGS Infant Center is located at 2861 Airpark Drive.