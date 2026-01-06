New memorial sign honors ‘Mr. Santa Maria’ Jim Glines

The life and work of Jim Glines will be honored for years to come following the dedication of a memorial sign in Santa Maria on Monday.

Glines, known in the community for his philanthropy and leadership, died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

He co-founded the Community Bank of Santa Maria and was a state-recognized champion auctioneer, helping raise millions of dollars for local charities and youth programs. Glines was often called “Mr. Santa Maria” and worked closely with the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, Santa Barbara County Fair Board, Allan Hancock College and other organizations.

“Jim absolutely loved this community. He loved the youth of this community and he loved the vitality and the health of this community, so his reach extended into every corner of this community in order to support, uplift it and ensure its vitality," said Janet Silveria, Community Bank of Santa Maria CEO.

The sign names a portion of the street in front of the Community Bank of Santa Maria, located at the intersection of Miller Street and Santa Maria Way, as James “Jim” D. Glines Way.