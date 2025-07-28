New Santa Maria DMV office set to open on Friday

A new DMV office is scheduled to open in Santa Maria on Friday, August 1.

The new office is located at 2850 Santa Maria Way. It will be open starting at 8 a.m.

At 13,500 square feet, the recently constructed building is three times larger than the old DMV office on South McClelland Street, which is now closed. According to the DMV, the new location also features updated facilities, more parking, solar panels, and is Zero Net Energy.

While the new office will be able to better serve the community's growing population, the DMV encourages residents to use the department's online services when possible to avoid a trip to the DMV.