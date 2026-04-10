New statewide report details how wages and living conditions are impacting California farmworkers

A new statewide report is shedding light on what advocates say is a long-standing issue in California’s agricultural industry: low wages that are impacting not just farmworkers’ finances, but their health and overall well-being.

The report, "Beyond the Cycle of Survival: Wages, Health, and Justice for Farmworkers," was led by Health in Partnership in collaboration with farmworker organizations across the state. It builds on earlier research conducted in Santa Barbara County and expands the findings to reflect conditions across California.

For many farmworkers in Santa Maria, the findings reflect a reality they say they’ve been living with for years.

Alejandra Romero, a farmworker who has picked strawberries for more than two decades, said the cost of living continues to outweigh what she earns.

“Este pues supuestamente es de tres recámaras, pero apenas cabe una cama litera cada cuarto y pago 3,000 y aparte ni se da la comida, la gasolina, y la niñera,” Romero said. “This is supposed to be a three-bedroom place, but you can barely fit a bunk bed in each room. I’m paying $3,000, and that’s not even including food, gas or the nanny.”

Romero, a mother of four, said she works alongside her husband, but even with multiple incomes, it’s still not enough to cover basic expenses.

After 25 years working in the fields, she said the job is also taking a physical toll.

“Me empieza a doler la espalda… pero tengo que echarle ganas,” she said. “My back is starting to hurt… but I have to push through.”

Other workers describe similar challenges.

Amancio de la Cruz, who works harvesting vegetables, said he has experienced injuries on the job but often avoids seeking medical care because missing work means losing income.

“Si me lastimo pues tengo que seguir trabajando… porque si paro pues no me van a pagar,” he said. “If I get hurt, I still have to keep working… because if I stop, they won’t pay me.”

The new report highlights how those working conditions, combined with low wages, can have broader consequences. Researchers say limited income can make it difficult for farmworkers to afford basic needs such as housing, food and healthcare.

According to the report, earlier findings from the 2024 Harvesting Dignity study showed some farmworkers in Santa Barbara County were earning between $15,000 and $23,000 annually, far below what researchers consider a livable income in the region.

Elana Muldavin, a lead researcher with Health in Partnership, said the connection between wages and health is well established.

“We found that current farmworker wages make it very difficult… to afford the things that are necessary for health, including going to the doctor, paying rent, having a roof over your head, getting food,” Muldavin said.

Researchers estimate a true living wage in Santa Barbara County could range between $34 and $36 an hour. Advocates, however, are pushing for $26 an hour as a starting point.

The effort to raise wages is not new. Advocates on the Central Coast say they have been pushing for a living wage for more than a year, but the new report adds a broader, statewide perspective to the issue.

While California law allows local governments to adopt minimum wages higher than the state rate, Santa Barbara County has not implemented its own local minimum wage ordinance.

Advocates say they hope the new data will help drive action at the county level.

Romero said higher wages could mean more than just financial relief; it could change the future for families like hers.

“Yo quisiera que mis niños tuvieran oportunidad… que puedan tener mejor futuro,” she said. “I want my kids to have opportunities… to have a better future.”

KSBY News reached out to Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino for comment on the push for a higher local wage but did not receive a response.

Advocates say they plan to continue bringing their findings to local leaders as they push for policy changes that would allow farmworkers to earn enough not just to survive, but to thrive.

