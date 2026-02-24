Next generation of architects compete in Santa Maria

The next generation of architects is already drawing up plans.

High school students are putting their design skills to the test on Tuesday in Santa Maria.

They're competing in the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara's annual High School Design Competition at Allan Hancock College.

"A lot of these students have no experience in drawing and drafting and, it's, it's kind of an eye opener for, for everything. It's mainly an exercise in and creativity and, and imagination,” said North County competition coordinator David Goldstein.

Held each spring, the all-day event gives students a chance to explore architecture and design in a hands-on learning environment.