Nipomo woman dies in Santa Maria hit-and-run

A Nipomo woman died in a hit-and-run in Santa Maria Saturday night.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to the intersection of Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road shortly before midnight to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Officers say the pedestrian, identified as a 46-year-old woman from Nipomo, was pronounced dead at the scene and that the driver took off after the collision.

The vehicle believed to have been involved was eventually located, leading police to arrest a 30-year-old man from Santa Maria.

His name was not released but he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

The pedestrian's name has also not been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Nick Barton at (805) 928-3781 ext.1358.