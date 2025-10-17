'No Kings' rally planned Saturday in Santa Maria

This Saturday, community members in Santa Maria will gather for a “No Kings" rally at East Main and South Broadway from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is part of a nationwide day of action focused on pro-democracy values and growing public concerns regarding federal immigration enforcement. Organizers say the Santa Maria rally builds on recent local demonstrations opposing a proposed immigrant processing center, as well as student-led marches advocating for protective zones.

The last “No Kings" rally was held on June 14 and attracted more than 5 million participants in more than 2,100 cities across the country.

Pam Gates, a protest organizer, tells us what people can expect on Saturday. "Here in Santa Maria. We are expecting 2000, double what we had in June at No Kings one, and there will be similar rallies all over the tri-counties," said Gates.

Saturday, rallies are also planned locally in San Luis Obispo, Lompoc and Carpinteria, among other places.