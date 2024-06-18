'No reportable action': District officials hold steady on status of Pioneer Valley High School principal

Santa Maria school district officials Monday night held steady on the status of a high school principal who said last week she was given a 45-day notice of potential termination.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school board officials met for over three hours in a closed session Monday to discuss the status of Pioneer Valley High School Principal Shanda Herrera.

District officials said "there is no reportable action" regarding Herrera's status and she remains a district employee.

"Tonight in closed session the Board conducted a confidential, closed session related to personnel. There is no reportable action. A 45-day notice is a serious written warning to a credentialed employee that requires them to improve their conduct or face serious consequences. Principal Herrera remains a District employee and, at no point, has been recommended for termination. There have been no recommended changes related to principal assignments for the 2024-25 school year." SMJUHSD Superintendent Antonio Garcia

It's still not known why Herrera was given notice of potential termination. School district officials last week released a statement saying "personnel matters are confidential." They would not comment further.

Dozens of people filled the district building Monday night where the meeting was held, many holding signs supporting Herrera.

“I love my school," Shanda Herrera, who has worked as Pioneer Valley High School's principal since 2011, told KSBY following the meeting. "... I appreciate the people that were here to support me and you know being in education we need all of these people here, not just me, we all work together. I’m so grateful to have their support. There’s no one I would rather do this with.”