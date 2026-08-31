One person killed in crash off Blosser Road and Eagleton Avenue

A 22-year-old man died after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night in Santa Maria, police said.

Officers responded about 9:43 p.m. to the area of Blosser Road and Eagleton Avenue, where they found a vehicle that had overturned. The driver and passenger were ejected and suffered major injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Both occupants were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. Police said Monday that the 22-year-old man later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit at 805-928-3781.

