Online voting for Santa Maria mural ends Friday

SANTA MARIA, CA — Santa Maria community members are invited to participate in online voting for the next public art installation at Taylor Park.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s poll with various designs can be found at the link . Voting is open through Friday, Oct. 24.

An active mural painting event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 16, once the community’s pick has been selected. The collaborative event aims to foster community connection as participants bring their own artistic flair to the mural.

The Recreation and Parks Department hopes to uplift Santa Maria’s “Smart City, Safe City” motto by providing a space for collaboration.

Taylor Park is located at the north end of North Miller Street, roughly 403 East Taylor Street.

