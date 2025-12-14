Over 65 teams compete at robotics competition in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s robotics program held its largest robotics competition of the season at Tommie Kunst Junior High School, welcoming more than 65 robotics teams from elementary and middle schools for an action-packed day.

Participants competed in the latest VEX IQ Robotics Competition “Mix & Match,” showcasing their engineering, coding, and strategy skills as they worked to score points.

Pedro Garcia IV, a teacher, shared, "And just learning that life itself or in general is all about electronics, right? You learn from doing and then you're like, oh, maybe I should have done that. And going back. When it comes to robotics, that same type of thing where I've since learned they have this overall game and like expectation or desire to accomplish and making small modifications in order to achieve that goal."

Top-performing teams received awards, including the Excellence Award and the Teamwork Champion Award. These leading teams can qualify to attend the VEX IQ State Championship later this season.