Over 80 veterans return home from Washington D.C. memorial trip

Heroes were welcomed home Wednesday evening in Santa Maria.

It was another Honor Flight Central Coast trip arriving home — over 80 veterans returning to the Central Coast after spending time in the nation's capital.

During the trip, the fortunate veterans toured memorials built in their honor, something organizers describe as "an unforgettable journey."

Over 1,000 people cheered the veterans on during the last Welcome Home event in May, and organizers were hoping a similar number would turn out this time.

Two of the 85 heroes were 102 and 98 years old, respectively — both veterans of World War II.

Organizers say 11 of the veterans were female. That's the highest number ever for the Honor Flight.

Among the others are veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.