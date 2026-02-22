Overnight fires at Santa Maria apartment complexes spark arson investigation

Two overnight fires at Santa Maria apartment complexes are being investigated as arson.

Santa Maria police say the first fire was reported at the Twin Palms Apartments on the 300 block of E. Bunny Avenue at around 2:41 a.m.

Fire officials say a vehicle caught fire.

Residents were evacuated and the fire put out.

Approxaimtely an hour later, police say officers responded to a fire with similar circumstances at the St. Clair Apartments on the 1700 block of Biscayne Street. Police did not reveal the extent of any damage or whether anyone was injured.

They’re asking anyone with information on either fire to contact the Santa Maria police or fire departments.