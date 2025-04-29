Watch Now
Painted chair raffle raising money for Santa Maria Public Library

Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library
The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library is holding its 14th annual Painted Chair raffle.

The fundraiser allows people to buy raffle tickets for the chance to win book-themed items crafted by local artists.

Organizers say the money raised will go toward materials, programs and services that the Santa Maria Public Library would not otherwise have.

The charity raffle goes through May 10 and is located on the second floor of the Santa Maria Town Center Mall next to Macy’s.

Tickets are $1 dollar each or six for $5. A live drawing of those tickets will happen on May 10 and 4 p.m. on the non-profit’s Facebook page.

