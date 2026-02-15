Parolee arrested after police pursuit in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a parolee on Saturday night. Officers spotted a car with illegally tinted windows and improper lighting near Newlove Ave and McClelland Street. When officers tried to pull the car over, the man refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed pursuit until escalating to a higher speed.

Officers stopped the chase for safety reasons, but they were able to identify the man, who was already on parole. Officers and parole agents tracked him to an apartment on Skyway Drive, where they found his car. A second car parked nearby was also registered to him.

According to officials, the suspect ignored repeated commands to get out of his car. He stayed in the car until the Sheriff's K-9 was deployed. The suspect then got out of his car and was taken into custody.

He was treated for dog bite injuries at a local hospital.

His name was not revealed, but he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and faces charges of felony evading and resisting arrest.